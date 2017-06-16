Huey's donates $5K to Crisis Center

Huey's Restaurant is reaching out to make a difference in the Mid-South.

The restaurant gave $5,000 Friday to the Millington Crisis Center.

The money was collected from guests, friends, and family from the Millington location's grand opening party.

The Millington Crisis Center coordinates assistance through donations and community resources to families in need following crisis situations.

The Millington Crisis Center has been meeting the needs of residents since 1987 and helping those faced with a crisis.

The center is located at 8133 Wilkinsville Road in Millington, near the Millington Civic Center and the Millington United Methodist Church.

The Center has no paid staff and everyone works on a voluntary basis.

