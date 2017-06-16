‘Rent’ performing all weekend at the Orpheum

Levitt Shell canceled Friday's Cecile Doo Kingue concert due to rain and storms in Memphis.More >>
Several Memphians hit the streets Friday to show what they think of the Republican Health Care Act.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Friday morning.More >>
The hit rock musical "Rent" is on its 20th-anniversary tour, and you can catch it this weekend only at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Memphis.More >>
Huey's Restaurant is reaching out to make a difference in the Mid-South.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
