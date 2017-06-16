‘Rent’ performing all weekend at the Orpheum

The hit rock musical "Rent" is on its 20th-anniversary tour, and you can catch it this weekend only at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Memphis.

The Tony Award-winning story follows seven starving artists in New York City as they struggle to follow their dreams.

The timeless story weaves together tough issues of homelessness, AIDS, sexuality, and drug addiction with messages of hope and love.

“Rent” is playing five times from Friday through Sunday at the Orpheum, with two shows each on Saturday and Sunday.

