Memphians hit the streets to express disagreement with healthcare act

Several Memphians hit the streets Friday to show what they think of the Republican Health Care Act.

The Memphians said they believe the Health Care Act will do more harm than good.

The group stood united and carried signs. Despite being from various groups, they had one common goal - to speak out against the proposed American Healthcare Act (AHCA).

Amber Sherman was among those who came together to voice their opinions.

Sherman is a recent University of Memphis graduate and is afraid she will not be able to afford the coverage she needs if AHCA becomes law.

"I was born with a neurological condition that requires yearly MRIs and maintenance medications which can be expensive if you don't have insurance," Sherman said.

But, according to Tennessee Young Democrats, Sherman is not alone.

The AHCA was recently passed by the House of Representatives by a vote of 217-213. Every House Democrat voted against the bill and 20 Republicans voted against it - but the bill passed by four votes.

Now, it must pass the Senate and receive the president's signature before becoming law.

If it becomes law, many said 500,000 Tennesseans could lose their healthcare coverage.

London Lamar, with the Young Democrats, was among those angry at Tennessee's senators because of the AHCA. They said the senators have not kept Tennesseans properly informed about the pending Senate Healthcare bill.

Lamar said the AHCA provides insurance companies waivers that allow them to charge people more for preexisting conditions.

"Our senators - Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander - are not listening. They are not available," Lamar said.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to both Senator Corker and Senator Alexander. Corker's office released a statement that said "he will continue to work with his colleagues to resolve the issues that are driving up health care costs, limiting choices, and creating uncertainty in the individual market."

