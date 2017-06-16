Woman's purse stolen outside Memphis post office

A woman leaving the post office had her purse stolen, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said a purse snatcher attacked the 60-year-old woman as she left the post office located on National Street on Friday.

"We heard a woman screaming. We didn't know what it was; sounded like she was being brutalized," Shannon Wolsey said.

Wolsey works in the area, and she said through the years, robberies like this have become more and more common.

"I feel sorry for anyone who is elderly, and by herself and she is running to do personal business. She's a target," Wolsey said. "I just wish some of these people [criminals] would grow up, and get a job"

If you have any information about the purse snatcher, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677(COPS).

