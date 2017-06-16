Weather forces Levitt Shell to cancel Friday night concert

Levitt Shell canceled Friday's Cecile Doo Kingue concert due to rain and storms in Memphis.

Levitt Shell said it hopes to reschedule the show for another date.

Tonight's show with Cecile Doo Kingue has been cancelled due to rain. We hope to bring the lovely Cecile back to Memphis soon. — Levitt Shell (@LevittShell) June 16, 2017

The reschedule date will be determined in the next few days and posted next week.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.