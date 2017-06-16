Weather forces Levitt Shell to cancel Friday night concert - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Weather forces Levitt Shell to cancel Friday night concert

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Levitt Shell canceled Friday's Cecile Doo Kingue concert due to rain and storms in Memphis.

Levitt Shell said it hopes to reschedule the show for another date. 

The reschedule date will be determined in the next few days and posted next week.

