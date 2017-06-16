Overcrowded elementary school plans to expand

The Lafayette County School District is working through some growing pains with plans for a major expansion at one school.

The Lafayette Elementary School has exceeded its capacity.

With enrollment increasing each year, Superintendent Adam Pugh said they are in the early stages of building a brand-new school for students.

“We are using every available space that we have,” Pugh said. “Some spaces that were not designed for classrooms.”

Pugh said they are planning to build a space for students who are pre-K through the third grade.

With 76 total classrooms, the existing school only holds 40.

“The projected is that we are going to continue to grow, and so with that growth, we really are in need of a new elementary school,” said kindergarten teacher Julie Getlin.

The funding will be settled during a special election, where taxpayers will vote on an estimated amount.

Pugh said the amount will look similar to the current millage set from the previous bond issue when the upper elementary school was built.

“We think we can do this without increasing the millage rate at all and just continue with what we have,” Pugh said.

In the meantime, portable trailers will help hold the overflow of students.

Parent Pam Swain voiced her concern about space and her excitement about the plans to expand.

“You keep adding portable classrooms year after year it becomes a problem, so that is a sure-fire example of why we do need a new elementary school,” Swain said.

The administration is focusing on the location of the new building as its first priority.

