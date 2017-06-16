Fake ADT workers scamming Memphis homeowners

Men pretending to be ADT Security employees are targeting Memphis homeowners.

They knock on your door, pretend to be with ADT, and convince you to sign a new contract--costing you money and time.

Hattie Thompson, 83, is one of their victims.

On April 3, she said a couple men came to her house claiming to be with ADT. They told her that her security system needed an upgrade.

"I said I normally don't sign nothing, but you said it's ADT. And he said yea it's ADT...and he kept talking and he kept talking...and you don't have to pay a thing," Thompson said.

After she signed the agreement, men came into her house, took down her current system, and put a new one up.

"Two white guys came right on behind him and took my box out so quick and put that one up," Thompson recalled.

ADT said it has received more than 4,000 calls complaining about the door-to-door salespeople scam.

The company says it would never send someone to your door.

"For our existing customer base, if they need an upgrade, need service...our customer service department will contact them and set up an appointment for a technician to come out," ADT Operations Manager Ben Hassol said. If someone is at your door claiming to be from ADT, "ask for identification. Ask the person to hold on for a second and they can contact ADT to verify their identity."

If you're one of the thousands of victims of this scam, there are three things you can do to get help: call your local police, call the Better Business Bureau, or call ADT.

Also be sure to check out Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise's advice on avoiding door knocking scams.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.