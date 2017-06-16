Fake ADT workers scamming Memphis homeowners

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four people accused of stealing more than $1 million in construction equipment.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Friday morning.
Men pretending to be ADT Security employees are targeting Memphis homeowners.
A man is behind bars after a crash left a bicyclist dead Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.
The pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha was found dead and burned outside the church on Friday morning
A Sabine County grand jury indicted two of the four suspects in a violent armed robbery that occurred in Pineland on April 4.
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
