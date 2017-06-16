Man wins new car, fundraiser brings in $81K for Ronald McDonald House

An annual fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Memphis brought it a lot of funds for the home...along with providing one person the chance to drive away in a new car.

Ron Bazar drove away with a new red Ford after the key he held started the car.

The fundraiser brought in $81,000 with 4,064 tickets sold. The money will go to helping the Ronald McDonald House provide housing for families and give parents and their children the opportunity to be together while battling cancer and other childhood diseases at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A preliminary drawing was held Thursday to determine the Early Bird winner and top five families. Those top five families were entered into the drawing to win a new Ford vehicle. Each family chose a key and one of those keys - the one Bazar chose - started the vehicle and that was determined to be the winner.

The Mid-South Ford Dealers contributed $25,000 toward the purchase of the vehicle - just as they have done for the last five years. The vehicle was provided by Auto Nation Ford of Wolfchase.

