Man wins new car, fundraiser brings in $81K for Ronald McDonald House

A woman leaving the post office had her purse stolen, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The Lafayette County School District is working through some growing pains with plans for a major expansion at one school.More >>
Men pretending to be ADT Security employees are targeting Memphis homeowners.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four people accused of stealing more than $1 million in construction equipment.More >>
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
The pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha was found dead and burned outside the church on Friday morningMore >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
