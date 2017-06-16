Two men rob Mapco at gunpoint, get away with cash

Two men robbed a Mapco at gunpoint Sunday morning.

Memphis Police Department said the two men walked around the counter and demanded money from the Mapco clerk at 459 E. H. Crump.

The two men rifled through the tills and drawers. They took an undisclosed amount of money and other items from the business.

The armed suspect is best described as a black male, approximately 5-feet-9-inches, 150 pounds, dark complexion, last seen wearing a gray shirt covering his head, a white shirt over his face, a gray sweater, black pants, and black shoes. He was armed with a silver revolver handgun.

The second suspect was black male, approximately 5-feet-9”-inches tall, 170 pounds, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a gray scarf covering his head, assorted color pants, and gray shoes. This suspect was not armed during the robbery.

