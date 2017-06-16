Senator hails criminal justice reform work during legislative session

One of the state lawmakers from Memphis said there's a lot to be proud of from this year's session, especially when it comes to criminal justice reform.

State Senator Lee Harris (D-29) held the third of three town hall meetings on the session this week.

Harris hailed the passage of a bill reforming state parole boards, along with a bill requiring TBI files on officer involving shootings be released to the public.

“We need to get these reports out there, we need to get these videos out there, we need to get all that information about officer-involved shootings out into the public so the people can see what happened,” Harris said.

At the meeting, Harris also called for more civility from both sides when it comes to politics, in light of recent political turmoil and controversy in the United States.

