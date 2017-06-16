Senator hails criminal justice reform work during legislative session

A barbershop owner is trying to move forward after crooks cleaned out his business in one night.More >>
A barbershop owner is trying to move forward after crooks cleaned out his business in one night.More >>
A Memphis music legend made his final curtain call in the Bluff City.More >>
A Memphis music legend made his final curtain call in the Bluff City.More >>
One of the Memphis' state lawmakers says there's a lot to be proud of from this year's session, especially when it comes to criminal justice reform.More >>
One of the Memphis' state lawmakers says there's a lot to be proud of from this year's session, especially when it comes to criminal justice reform.More >>
A well-known, high-end retail store has been the target of thieves twice in just over a month.More >>
A well-known, high-end retail store has been the target of thieves twice in just over a month.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>