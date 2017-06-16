High-end retail store hit twice by thieves

A well-known, high-end retail store has been the target of thieves twice in just over a month.

But this time, the thieves were captured on camera. Despite the two crimes, shoppers said they're not deterred from shopping at the stores.

Despite having private security at the Laurelwood Shopping Center, the thieves managed to get away with a bold burglary and has left shoppers on high alert.

The thieves broke through the security gate at the shopping center by cutting through the gate at the store Joseph earlier this month.

Police said the burglars used a sledgehammer to break through the glass door and they managed to get away with several designer purses.

The store was also broken into in May and burglars stole more than tens of thousands of dollars worth or merchandise that time.

"I live around here and I feel pretty safe for the most part," East Memphis resident Thadeus O'Donald said.

Although it is alarming, shoppers said they have a plan to stay safe and still enjoy shopping at their favorite stores.

"If you come during the day you should be OK," shopper Kelly Hall said. "I park in highly populated areas and park where I see a security vehicle."

We reached out to Joseph's and the manager we spoke with over the phone said they did not have a comment.

If you know anything about these crimes, call Memphis Police Department.

