Barbershop owner moving forward after thieves clean out store

A barbershop owner is trying to move forward after crooks cleaned out his business in one night.

The barbershop was wiped clean while the owner was on vacation, and he said the thieves used a sly trick to sneak in and take almost everything he had.

John 14:13 Beauty, Barber and Braid Shop owner Donald Williams said his family trip to Washington D.C. was cut short after he got a call from ADT on Tuesday.

"It was something like a test run and they came back and what they did the second time, they cut all the power,” Williams said. “By cutting all the power the battery was down on the alarm system and it didn't activate."

He said they came in through the back door and stole his business license, his posters, children's toys and so much more.

"Nine barber chairs was gone, nine barber rugs,” Williams said. “I had hair dryers that was taken, two hair dryers. They took the refrigerator. They took pictures off of the wall. They even took the open sign and then for some reason they took all my operational license."

Memphis police said more than $6,000 worth of items were taken, and investigators have a suspect in mind.

On Friday, friends helped Donald Williams find new items to keep the business going, and he has faith that his store will be back to normal despite the burglary.

"As you can see, after loading everything, I am able today to cut hair and that's a dream and a passion of mine," Williams said. “What God has for me is for me and can't no one take it away!"

Williams is tightening security measures at the shop after the incident.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528 - CASH.

