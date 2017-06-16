Bar-Kays lead singer Larry Dodson has final curtain call in Bluff City

A Memphis music legend made his final curtain call in the Bluff City.

Lead singer Larry Dodson of the Bar-Kays performed for the final time Friday night in Memphis at the 25th annual Juneteenth Festival.

Dodson announced his retirement from the group earlier this year after their current tour.

Singers that performed at the event with the Bar-Kays talked about being part of Memphis music history.

"To know that like one of the original artists is doing his last performance and I got a chance to share my art with him," Mario Flake said. "I think it's one of those peak life experiences."

Flake is a member of G-force.

The Juneteenth outdoor festival in Memphis runs through this Sunday.

