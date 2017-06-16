Former Memphis Tiger tries hand at professional wrestling

It will seem kind of odd to turn on the TV during Sundays this fall and not see former Memphis Tiger DeAngelo Williams not terrorizing NFL defenses.

For now, it looks like DeAngelo may have a new career.

For the next few weeks, the running back will be busy working on his moves for professional wrestling.

DeAngelo is preparing for a tag team match for Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary 15 pay-per-view event, set for July 2 in Orlando.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Williams is teaming up with Moose, another former NFL player to take on Chris Adonis and Eli Drake

DeAngelo appeared at an Impact Wrestling television taping in April.

He, along with then-Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge, rescued Moose from a Davey Richards attack.

As a free agent, Williams' 11-year NFL career is on hold after getting released from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He's rushed for more than 8,000 yards and 61 touchdowns as a pro.

As a Tiger, DeAngelo finished 7th in the balloting for the Heisman Trophy in 2005.

