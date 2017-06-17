Heck sisters dominate on the links for Memphis

The 85th Annual Tennessee Women's Amateur Golf Championship on Friday was an all-Memphis affair.

It featured two of the Bluff City's own with Memphis Tiger's junior Sydney Colwill facing off against former St. Agnes standout and Notre Dame signee Abby Heck at Memphis National Golf Club.

Heck came out of the 15 hole match play showdown with a 1 up win and a total score of 157.

Colwill finished 2 strokes back at 149.

Heck topped 16 of the state's best on the way to her victory.

Abby Heck's younger sister, Rachel, won the American Junior Golf Association Rolex Championship at the Biltmore Forest Country Club in Asheville, North Carolina.



Rachel Heck, a 15-year-old rising sophomore at St. Agnes Academy and one of the youngest golfers in the tournament, beat a field of 72 of the top juniors from around the country with a four-round 10-under par total of 278.

A two-time junior All-American, Rachel Heck has already committed to Stanford.

