City Watch canceled for missing teen girl

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A City Watch Alert was canceled for a missing teen on Sunday at 7:20 a.m.

Derekia Smith, 17, has been found, and there is no more information at this time.

Smith had been missing since Friday night.

