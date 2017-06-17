City Watch canceled for missing teen girl

It's now been one week since the crime that shocked the Mid-South. In a journey towards justice and resolution, one reverend said he's joining with other ministers in the area to bring in the people responsible.More >>
It's now been one week since the crime that shocked the Mid-South. In a journey towards justice and resolution, one reverend said he's joining with other ministers in the area to bring in the people responsible.More >>
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Alcorn and Tippah counties in Mississippi until 5 p.m.More >>
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Alcorn and Tippah counties in Mississippi until 5 p.m.More >>
Memphis police officers responded to a call where a male was pronounced dead on arrival at Frayser-Raleigh Road and Old Allen Road.More >>
Memphis police officers responded to a call where a male was pronounced dead on arrival at Frayser-Raleigh Road and Old Allen Road.More >>
A City Watch Alert was canceled for a missing teen on Sunday at 7:20 a.m.More >>
A City Watch Alert was canceled for a missing teen on Sunday at 7:20 a.m.More >>
Memphis police need your help finding a missing man who is mentally challenged.More >>
Memphis police need your help finding a missing man who is mentally challenged.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said a 12-year-old girl was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam.More >>
Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said a 12-year-old girl was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam.More >>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...More >>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...More >>