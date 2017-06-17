City Watch issued for missing teen possibly in danger

A City Watch has been issued for a missing endangered teen.

Police said Derekia Smith, 17, left her residence on Yale Road on Friday, June 16 at about 7 p.m. and has not been seen since. She is possibly with 26-year-old Melrico Nelvis, and police said she was severely beaten by him several days ago.

Derekia stands 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and it’s unknown what she was last seen wearing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact Memphis police at (901) 545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.