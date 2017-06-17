City Watch issued for missing teen possibly in danger

A City Watch has been issued for a missing endangered teen. Police said Derekia Smith, 17, left her residence on Yale Road on Friday, June 16 at about 7 p.m. and has not been seen since.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a missing endangered teen. Police said Derekia Smith, 17, left her residence on Yale Road on Friday, June 16 at about 7 p.m. and has not been seen since.More >>
It will seem kind of odd to turn on the TV during Sundays this fall and not see former Memphis Tiger DeAngelo Williams not terrorizing NFL defenses. For now, it looks like DeAngelo may have a new career.More >>
It will seem kind of odd to turn on the TV during Sundays this fall and not see former Memphis Tiger DeAngelo Williams not terrorizing NFL defenses. For now, it looks like DeAngelo may have a new career.More >>
Memphis Zoo members will be able to get a view of one of their cherished new babies this weekend.More >>
Memphis Zoo members will be able to get a view of one of their cherished new babies this weekend.More >>
Two men robbed a Mapco at gunpoint Sunday morning. Memphis Police Department said the two men walked around the counter and demanded money from the Mapco clerk at 459 E. H. Crump.More >>
Two men robbed a Mapco at gunpoint Sunday morning. Memphis Police Department said the two men walked around the counter and demanded money from the Mapco clerk at 459 E. H. Crump.More >>
A well-known, high-end retail store has been the target of thieves twice in just over a month.More >>
A well-known, high-end retail store has been the target of thieves twice in just over a month.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
The performance paused briefly during the disturbance, as security removed two protesters from the theater.More >>
The performance paused briefly during the disturbance, as security removed two protesters from the theater.More >>