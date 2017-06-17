18-year-old who accidentally shot brother to be charged

The 18-year-old who accidentally shot his younger brother will face charges, Memphis police confirm.

Police said Anthony Denson is charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Friday around 10 a.m. on North McNeil Street, near the intersection of Brown Avenue.

Neighbors said the family had just moved into the neighborhood within the last couple months.

The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.