276 homes burglarized after May 27 storms

A local organization is joining a national initiative to bail out black fathers who would otherwise spend Father's Day in jail.More >>
There is still damage all across the city as people try to clean up debris from the severe storms Memorial Day weekend. Many families were also taken advantage of after the storm hit.More >>
The 18-year-old who accidentally shot his younger brother will face charges, Memphis police confirm.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a missing endangered teen. Police said Derekia Smith, 17, left her residence on Yale Road on Friday, June 16 at about 7 p.m. and has not been seen since.More >>
It will seem kind of odd to turn on the TV during Sundays this fall and not see former Memphis Tiger DeAngelo Williams not terrorizing NFL defenses. For now, it looks like DeAngelo may have a new career.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
A man who looks like Jesus has been walking the streets of Toledo with just his rosary, Bible and blanket. Some call him "The Jesus Guy," but really his name is James.More >>
