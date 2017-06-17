Memphis BLM chapter bails out fathers for Father’s Day

A local organization is joining a national initiative to bail out black fathers who would otherwise spend Father's Day in jail.

The Black Lives Matter Memphis chapter held a family-fun event Saturday at Marquette Park to kick off the bailout that featured lots of face painting, food, dancing, and music.

Starting next week, the chapter plans to bail out about 10 men.

The local chapter is joining the national campaign to raise concerns about the money bail system.

“In Memphis, what that looks like, we are working without council people to try to get legislation and ordinances passed to eliminate bail for misdemeanor acts," said member Shahidah Jones.

According to reports, Rapper Jay-Z said he is even supporting the national initiative and is donating money to bail men out of jail this Father's Day.

