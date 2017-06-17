Family of deacon shot, killed seeks answers 1 year later

Memphis police need your help finding a missing man who is mentally challenged.More >>
All eyes are on Beale Street as changes to the area's security policy go into effect. Starting tonight, there will be changes for anybody who wants to get onto Beale Street after 10 p.m. on Saturdays this summer.More >>
A grieving family has now spent one year searching for answers in their loved one's death. Even though Deacon Andre Jones' murder case may appear cold, his family and authorities are still working it as hard as ever.More >>
A local organization is joining a national initiative to bail out black fathers who would otherwise spend Father's Day in jail.More >>
There is still damage all across the city as people try to clean up debris from the severe storms Memorial Day weekend. Many families were also taken advantage of after the storm hit.More >>
Assata Shakur was the first woman put on the FBI terrorism list and there is a $2 million ransom for her capture.More >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.More >>
It only took New Orleans National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Graham a little under an hour to determine that it was in fact a twister that tore through town.More >>
