Family of deacon shot, killed seeks answers 1 year later

A grieving family has now spent one year searching for answers in their loved one's death.

Even though Deacon Andre Jones' murder case may appear cold, his family and authorities are still working it as hard as ever.

"I want closure,” said Andre’s mom Vergie Nelson. “My family wants closure."

His family and friends are passing out flyers and knocking door to door, hoping to find answers.

"He was the greatest person in the world because he was a product of me," Nelson said.

Andre was shot and killed last June at his fiancée’s home in the early morning after a tussle with two unknown suspects.

Investigators say they are still working the case on a regular basis.

"We've had very few leads and we believe it's because people are afraid to talk," said Sergeant Grantham with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Through prayer and hopes of more possible leads, the family said they know that Andre’s killer will be caught.

"I feel I will be able to go on another step of the way with closure," Nelson said.

"Leadership in the sheriff’s office is very connected to the community and they want to make sure that we exhaust every lead possible in order to find closure for this family," Sgt. Grantham said.

Nelson said she misses her son, but she also has a message for his killer.

"I pray to God that they would have a conscience because if they one, Lord knows they would tell somebody and somebody would tell somebody," Nelson said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.