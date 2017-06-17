New cover charge goes into effect on Beale Street

Memphis police need your help finding a missing man who is mentally challenged.More >>
All eyes are on Beale Street as changes to the area's security policy go into effect. Starting tonight, there will be changes for anybody who wants to get onto Beale Street after 10 p.m. on Saturdays this summer.More >>
A grieving family has now spent one year searching for answers in their loved one's death. Even though Deacon Andre Jones' murder case may appear cold, his family and authorities are still working it as hard as ever.More >>
A local organization is joining a national initiative to bail out black fathers who would otherwise spend Father's Day in jail.More >>
There is still damage all across the city as people try to clean up debris from the severe storms Memorial Day weekend. Many families were also taken advantage of after the storm hit.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
As the first state in the U.S. to formally accept the Paris Climate Agreement, Hawaii is now taking the country’s first step toward a universal basic income.More >>
Last week, Hawaii made national headlines for becoming the first state to formally adopt key pledges in the Paris Climate Accord.More >>
Assata Shakur was the first woman put on the FBI terrorism list and there is a $2 million ransom for her capture.More >>
