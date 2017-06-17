MPD searching for missing mentally challenged man

Memphis police need your help finding a missing man who is mentally challenged.

Lamanuel Perry, 18, was last seen by his mother Thursday, June 15 at about 2 p.m. in the 100 block of North Evergreen Street and he has not been heard from since.

His mother said he is mentally challenged and has multiple mental illnesses that require medicine. She said he is currently taking his medication.

Lamanuel stands 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray shorts.

If you can help police find him, call (901) 545-2677.

