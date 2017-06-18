Fire at Memphis Towers causes evacuations

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Memphis Towers on Court Avenue, near the Memphis VA Medical Center, at 10:23 p.m. Saturday night.

Memphis FD was able to bring the fire under control by 10:45 p.m.

Approximately 77 residents were evacuated from the 7th and 8th floors, and no one was injured during the fire, according to Memphis FD.

Memphis FD said one unit in the towers sustained smoke, fire, and water damage, and 14 units sustained water damage, bringing the total damage cost to an estimated $75,000 to the building and $25,000 to the contents inside the units.

The cause of the fire is inconclusive at this point.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

