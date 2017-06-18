City Watch for missing teen canceled

A City Watch Alert was canceled for a missing teen on Sunday at 7:20 a.m.More >>
A City Watch Alert was canceled for a missing teen on Sunday at 7:20 a.m.More >>
Memphis police need your help finding a missing man who is mentally challenged.More >>
Memphis police need your help finding a missing man who is mentally challenged.More >>
The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Memphis Towers on Court Avenue, near the Memphis VA Medical Center, at 10:23 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Memphis Towers on Court Avenue, near the Memphis VA Medical Center, at 10:23 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
All eyes are on Beale Street as changes to the area's security policy go into effect. Starting tonight, there will be changes for anybody who wants to get onto Beale Street after 10 p.m. on Saturdays this summer.More >>
All eyes are on Beale Street as changes to the area's security policy go into effect. Starting tonight, there will be changes for anybody who wants to get onto Beale Street after 10 p.m. on Saturdays this summer.More >>
A grieving family has now spent one year searching for answers in their loved one's death. Even though Deacon Andre Jones' murder case may appear cold, his family and authorities are still working it as hard as ever.More >>
A grieving family has now spent one year searching for answers in their loved one's death. Even though Deacon Andre Jones' murder case may appear cold, his family and authorities are still working it as hard as ever.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.More >>
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.More >>