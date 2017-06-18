City Watch for missing teen canceled - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City Watch for missing teen canceled

A City Watch Alert was canceled for a missing teen on Sunday at 7:20 a.m.

Derekia Smith, 17, has been found, and there are no more information at this time.

Smith had been missing since Friday night.

