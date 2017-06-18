Man found dead near Old Allen Police Station

A City Watch Alert was canceled for a missing teen on Sunday at 7:20 a.m.More >>
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cross and St. Francis counties in Arkansas.More >>
Memphis police officers responded to a call where a male was pronounced dead on arrival at Frayser-Raleigh Road and Old Allen Road.More >>
Memphis police need your help finding a missing man who is mentally challenged.More >>
The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Memphis Towers on Court Avenue, near the Memphis VA Medical Center, at 10:23 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
The centenarian crustacean was born before the Wright brothers flew for the first time and survived two World Wars.More >>
