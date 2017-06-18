Man found dead near Old Allen Police Station - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man found dead near Old Allen Police Station

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police officers responded to a call where a male was pronounced dead on arrival at Frayser-Raleigh Road and Old Allen Road.

The cause of death is unknown at this point.

We will continue to provide updates as soon as information becomes available.

