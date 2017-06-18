Ministers unite to aid investigation in 2-year-old’s homicide

It's now been one week since the crime that shocked the Mid-South. In a journey towards justice and resolution, one reverend said he's joining with other ministers in the area to bring in the people responsible.More >>
About 23,000 people are without power in Memphis after strong winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning rolled through Sunday afternoon.More >>
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Alcorn and Tippah counties in Mississippi until 5 p.m.More >>
Memphis police officers responded to a call where a male was pronounced dead on arrival at Frayser-Raleigh Road and Old Allen Road.More >>
A City Watch Alert was canceled for a missing teen on Sunday at 7:20 a.m.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
