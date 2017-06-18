Ministers unite to aid investigation in 2-year-old’s homicide

It's now been one week since the crime that shocked the Mid-South.

Laylah Washington, 2, passed away after she was shot in the head last Sunday night while riding in a car with her parents.

“They did something without thinking and now they're in a situation they probably don't know what to do,” said Reverend Ralph White.

In a journey towards justice and resolution, Rev. White said he's joining with other ministers in the area to bring in the people responsible for Laylah’s death.

“I think we're to that point that we've got to step up and leave the comfort of our pulpit and our pews and get out where the people are,” Rev. White said.

He said they're inviting ministers, like representatives from Church of God in Christ CME Church and Baptist pastors, to join them in their cause.

In addition to supporting Laylah's family and attending her funeral services, they're hoping they can convince the suspects still on the run or anyone that knows something to come forward.

Memphis police said they still want to talk to the persons of interest in a dark four-door sedan seen following the family's car at Winchester near Kirby.

“These young men want to know that there's somebody who cares enough about them to want to do something who want to reach out and who want to listen to them,” Rev. White said.

He said it's time for Laylah's family to have closure, and for the suspects to willingly give that closure.

“They can feel safe to call one of us and we will escort them in,” Rev. White said.

Rev. White plans to meet with other ministers Monday or Tuesday for a press conference reaching out to the suspects.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.