Thunderstorm batters areas still recovering from Memorial Day storms

About 23,000 people are without power in Memphis after strong winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning rolled through Sunday afternoon.

It was just three weeks ago to the day that 188,000 people lost their power in one of the strongest storms in Memphis history.

On Father's Day, some are still cleaning up from that storm, as another powerful line of storms pushed through pretty quickly and were gone in about a half hour.

At one point Sunday afternoon, 26,000 people were without power. Click here to see the current Outage Map.

Although the storm was not nearly as powerful as three weeks ago, it could still make matters worse for people still recovering from devastating damage.

Chris Luther will have more tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 10 p.m.

