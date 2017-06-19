Ex-Southaven mayor's new embezzlement trial to begin Monday

Two men robbed CK’s Coffee Shop near the University of Memphis on Monday morning.More >>
Memphis Zoo members will be able to get a view of one of their cherished new babies this weekend.More >>
It's now been one week since the crime that shocked the Mid-South. In a journey towards justice and resolution, one reverend said he's joining with other ministers in the area to bring in the people responsible.More >>
Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis is expected to start a new trial Monday in Oxford as he faces fraud and embezzlement charges.More >>
Memphis police confirm a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday near the intersection of East Holmes and Millbranch Road.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
