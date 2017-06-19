Ex-Southaven mayor's new embezzlement trial to begin Monday

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis is expected to start a new trial Monday in Oxford as he faces fraud and embezzlement charges.

The new trial comes after the Mississippi Court of Appeals reversed his criminal conviction for defrauding the city.

The court agreed there should be a change of location for the trial, because in their opinion, Davis could not get a fair trial in DeSoto County because of publicity.

A DeSoto County judge found Davis guilty of embezzling money from the city of Southaven in 2014. The crime allegedly involved a city-owned vehicle that prosecutors said Davis illegally bought.

Davis will be defended by Steve Farese.

