2 men on run after CK's robbery - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 men on run after CK's robbery

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two men robbed CK’s Coffee Shop near the University of Memphis on Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department said the store, on South Highland Street, was robbed just after midnight.

A store employee said the two men came into the store, demanded money, and got away with about $100 and the business’s phone.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly