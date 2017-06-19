Redbirds' Bader swinging a hot bat

The Memphis Redbirds Harrison Bader is featured on MLB.con as a "Hitter to Watch."

Through 65 games, Bader has increased his batting average each month of the season and currently sits at .300 after hitting .361 in June.

Bader is showing signs of a power hitter with homers in each of his last two games. He has 12 home runs for the season.

Bader is ranked as the #6 prospect in the St. Louis Cardinal organization.

