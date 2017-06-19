Predators protect stars from expansion draft

The addition of the Las Vegas Golden Knights to the National Hockey League has the rest of the NHL preparing for an expansion draft.

Teams are able to protect players so they aren't drafted by Las Vegas on June 21, and the NHL announced the protected list of all the teams on Sunday.

The Nashville Predators will protect forwards Viktor Arvidsson, Filip Forsberg, Calle Jarnkrok, and Ryan Johansen; defenders Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Ellis, Roman Josi, and P. K. Subban; and goaltender Pekka Rinne.

Husband of music entertainer Carrie Underwood, and captain of the team, Mike Fisher, was left off the protected list.

