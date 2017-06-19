Best states for summer travel ranked

With 79 percent of summer travelers driving to their destination and this summer possibly being the cheapest for gas since 2005, the personal-finance website WalletHub released a pair of reports on Monday to help folks find savings along the way.



WalletHub’s data team compared the 50 U.S. states in terms of 22 key indicators of a fun and frugal summer road trip. The data set ranges from average gas prices to the quality of roads to the number of attractions.

Tennessee ranked 30th, but both Arkansas (44th) and Mississippi (48th) ranked in the bottom ten.

Best States for Summer Road Trips

1. Oregon

2. Utah

3. Washington

4. North Carolina

5.Louisiana

6. Texas

7. Nevada

8. Minnesota

9. California

10. Colorado

Best vs. Worst

California has the highest number of scenic byways, 66, which is 22 times higher than in Connecticut and Delaware, the states with the lowest at three each.

Nevada has the lowest daily price for camping, $25.67, which is 2.6 times lower than in Rhode Island, the state with the highest at $67.00.

Florida has the lowest price for a three-star hotel room, $52.00, which is 3.2 times lower than in New Hampshire, the state with the highest at $165.67.

Vermont has the lowest number of car thefts per 1,000 residents, 0.28, which is 15.6 times lower than in California, the state with the highest at 4.37.

