Wahlburgers to open on Beale Street this fall

Marky Mark and his fast food bunch is coming to Beale Street!

The restaurant, founded by Paul, Mark, and Donnie Wahlberg, will open this fall at 349 Beale Street, steps from FedExForum.

“We recognize just how lucky we are to bring Wahlburgers to Beale Street, the most iconic street in America where legendary artists have performed for decades,” Mark Wahlberg said. “We look forward to opening our doors and contributing in our own way to that rich history.”

The restaurant, which was featured on A&E as the center of a reality show, is famous for its selection of burgers.

The Beale location will be a 6,900 square foot, two-story quick-serve style restaurant with a full service bar and wide screen TVs.

There is no definite opening date for the restaurant at this point.

