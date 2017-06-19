4 identified in 10-year construction equipment theft operation

From left to right: Iserel Delacruz, Oscar Celallos, Victor Gonzalez, Jose Lopez (Source: SCSO)

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies held a press conference following four arrests in connection with more than $1 million in stolen construction equipment and materials.

Oscar Celallos, Jose Lopez, Victor Gonzalez, and Iserel Delacruz were arrested late Thursday night in the stolen construction equipment operation that deputies said went on for more than 10 years.

Deputies also said they expect more arrests to be made.

Deputies seized 10 vehicles, $745,000 in roofing shingles, $88,000 in rolled roofing, $12,000 in roofing nails, $14,000 in aluminum drip rails and rolled trim, and $13,000 in stolen lawn equipment from the scene.

Celallos, Gonzalez, and Delacruz are being held without bond while Lopez is being held on $1,000 bond.

