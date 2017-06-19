Student gets UT lecturer fired after quiz answer dispute

A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.

Kayla Renee Parker said her sociology teacher, Judy Morelock, marked her answer to the following question incorrect:

Historical research on African-American families during slavery shows that:

A) Family ties weren’t important in African cultures where the slaves ancestors originated; consequently, family bonds were never strong among slaves.

B) Two-parent families were extremely rare during the slave period.

C) Black family bonds were destroyed by the abuses of slave owners, who regularly sold off family members to other slave owners.

D) Most slave families were headed by two parents.

Parker selected C, but Morelock said D was the correct answer.

Parker said she emailed Morelock asking for an explanation of why C was incorrect. After an email exchange, Morelock agreed to give Parker and everyone else an extra four points on the quiz.

However, Parker said the issue did not end there.

She said Morelock made backhanded comments toward her during the following class. The two then met in the hallway and an argument broke out.

Morelock then gave Parker the opportunity to present her dissenting opinion (along with sourced research) on the topic to the class.

After Parker's presentation, Morelock went on social media implying that she intended to sabotage Parker's future (by talking with professional contacts and creating a storm that would give Parker "blowback" and "consequences."

University of Tennessee said Morelock had a contract through July, but she was terminated in April. The university would not say why Morelock was terminated.

To read Parker's explanation of what happened and why her defense of her answer was correct, click here.

