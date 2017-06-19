Tropical disturbance may impact Mid-South

A low pressure system continues to strengthen in southeastern Gulf of Mexico and could impact areas along the gulf coast by the end of the week. This system is expected to strengthen into a tropical or subtropical storm Tuesday.

At this time, it looks like this tropical disturbance will cause a flooding concern in coastal portions of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia. Here in the Mid-South, the influx of gulf moisture will cause scattered showers and storms on Thursday and Friday, especially for areas north of I-40.

A weak front will collide with this gulf moisture over the Mid-South this weekend, which will result in heavy rain both Saturday and Sunday. The main threat will be flash flooding with up to 3 inches of rain possible through the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.