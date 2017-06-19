Local media personality wants to change laws after son's death

A Memphis media personality is working to change DUI and insurance laws after his son's death.

Thaddeus Matthews, a local talk show host, lost his son Thursday night after he was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

Just days before Father's Day, Matthews' life changed forever.

"The drunk driver hit him, killed him on sight," he said.

According to police, Matthews' 32-year-old son, Kenya, was riding his bicycle near West Raines Road and Weaver Road.

Police said Melvin Willies hit him with his car. The 62-year-old Willies admitted he'd had a few shots at a bar before getting behind the wheel.

Monday, Willies made his first court appearance to face vehicular homicide and driving without a license or insurance charges.

"He can rest assured I'm going after him," Matthews said. "I'm going after whoever it was that served him the alcohol."

He also promises to be in court for every step of Willies' case. Matthews also wants legislators to tighten laws on DUI and driving without insurance.

"This is one of the fights now I'm going to have to take on is making sure that we can eliminate as many drunk drivers off the streets as we can," says Matthews.

