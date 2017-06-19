Lottery ticket thieves at large

Meddlesome Brewing Company, the newest brewery in Memphis, is set to have its grand opening June 30.More >>
Three men are on the loose after stealing scratch off lottery tickets from a gas station, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A Memphis media personality is working to change DUI and insurance laws after his son's death.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's deputies held a press conference following four arrests in connection with more than $1 million in stolen construction equipment and materials.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
The voter data was on an unsecured Amazon Drive account, and included 1.1 terabytes of personal voter information.More >>
The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>
