Lottery ticket thieves at large - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Lottery ticket thieves at large

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Three men are on the loose after stealing scratch off lottery tickets from a gas station, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said the burglary happened at the Marathon gas station on Madison Avenue near North Belvedere Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. June 12.

After stealing the lottery tickets, the suspects went to the A&B Circle K on Lamar Avenue to cash out the scratch offs.

The suspects drove off in a light gray or tan colored 4-door sedan with a sunroof.

If you have any information on these men, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly