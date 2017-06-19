Lottery ticket thieves at large

Three men are on the loose after stealing scratch off lottery tickets from a gas station, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said the burglary happened at the Marathon gas station on Madison Avenue near North Belvedere Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. June 12.

After stealing the lottery tickets, the suspects went to the A&B Circle K on Lamar Avenue to cash out the scratch offs.

The suspects drove off in a light gray or tan colored 4-door sedan with a sunroof.

If you have any information on these men, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.