New brewery set to open near Shelby Farms

Meddlesome Brewing Company, the newest brewery in Memphis, is set to have its grand opening June 30.

The brewery is located at 7750 Trinity Road near Shelby Farms Park, and the taproom will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 12 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 12 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The taproom will feature a number of beers on tap as well as a cream soda and root beer, according to the company's Facebook page.

The company is making a splash with the name of one of its beers: 201 Hoplar. The beer, named after the county jail, is described as something that could land you in 201 Poplar.

