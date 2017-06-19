McDelivery brings all your favorite McDonald's to your door

If going through the drive-thru isn't convenient enough, McDonald's is working to make it even easier to get your favorite McDonald's meals with McDelivery.

It's a new option through UberEats that was launched in Memphis Monday at the McDonald's on Poplar Avenue near Estate Drive.

Thirty area McDonald's in the Bluff City now offer McDelivery.

"With UberEats, you can get the food you want, where you want it, delivered at Uber speed. We're thrilled to partner with McDonald's to give fans in Memphis easy access to their McDonald's favorites at the tap of the button," said Memphis UberEats General Manage Peter Hsu. "McDonald's is one of the most searched restaurants in the UberEats app, so we're excited to expand our reach and deliver what they've been craving."

To have your Big Mac and french fries delivered, all you have to do is download the UberEats app, pay through your Uber account, and track your meal as it comes to you.

