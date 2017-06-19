4 women charged with 5-year-old's death free on $20K bond

Four people could face charges after a 5-year-old was left inside a hot day care van for hours on Monday.

Four people could face charges after a 5-year-old was left inside a hot day care van for hours on Monday.

Police: Daycare employees admit to not checking for 5-year-old in van

Police: Daycare employees admit to not checking for 5-year-old in van

5-year-old dies after being left in van at children's health clinic

5-year-old dies after being left in van at children's health clinic

Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.

Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.

Four women charged with leaving a 5-year-old in a hot van, causing his death, faced a judge Monday.

Christopher Gardner was left in a hot daycare van for hours, going unnoticed by the four women who were trusted to care for him.

Felicia Phillips was the van driver, Pamela Robinson was the adult rider, Kendra Washington was assigned to do a secondary check of the bus, and Wanda Taylor signed Gardner into Ascent - although she never saw him. All four women were freed on $20,000 bonds on Monday.

Gardner's family was largely present in the courtroom Monday as the four women stood before a judge.

The family scurried out of the courtroom after the hearing. No words were exchanged between Gardner's parents and the four women charged in his death.

Gardner died after he was left on an Ascent child care van for more than eight hours.

It's a death that West Memphis Police Department said could have been prevented if the women had done their job.

The women are charged with manslaughter. Three of the four women had attorneys. Robinson did not appear with an attorney in court.

"They need to explain why and how they let this happen to my child," Gardner's mother Ashley Smith said.

The family has hired attorney Randy Fishman to file a civil lawsuit against Ascent.

"There's no excuse. Somebody gonna be punished," grandmother Carrie Smith said. "Justice got to be done."

The women are scheduled to appear back in court July 31.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.