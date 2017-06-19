4 women charged with 5-year-old's death free on $20K bond

Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Four people could face charges after a 5-year-old was left inside a hot day care van for hours on Monday.More >>
Four people could face charges after a 5-year-old was left inside a hot day care van for hours on Monday.More >>
Four men are in custody accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of construction equipment over more than 10 years.More >>
Four men are in custody accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of construction equipment over more than 10 years.More >>
Another severe storm made its way through the Mid-South over the weekend and left thousands without power - again.More >>
Another severe storm made its way through the Mid-South over the weekend and left thousands without power - again.More >>
Four women charged with leaving a 5-year-old in a hot van, causing his death, faced a judge Monday.More >>
Four women charged with leaving a 5-year-old in a hot van, causing his death, faced a judge Monday.More >>
The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is open for tours and time is running out to reserve your ticket!More >>
The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is open for tours and time is running out to reserve your ticket!More >>
Meddlesome Brewing Company, the newest brewery in Memphis, is set to have its grand opening June 30.More >>
Meddlesome Brewing Company, the newest brewery in Memphis, is set to have its grand opening June 30.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
The crew and nurse Mini Wilson - a passenger on the plane - helped deliver the baby at 35,000 feet after a woman went into premature labor.More >>
The crew and nurse Mini Wilson - a passenger on the plane - helped deliver the baby at 35,000 feet after a woman went into premature labor.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>