5K remain without power after weekend storms

Another severe storm made its way through the Mid-South over the weekend and left thousands without power - again.

At one point, 43,000 residents were without power.

The large outage comes just one week after power was fully restored to the Bluff City from the last round of severe storms that struck during Memorial Day weekend.

Thousands are still without power.

"It was hot. I sat with the windows open and out on the porch to keep cool," resident Willie Ferguson said.

Ferguson said he spent a warm night in his Whitehaven home off Southland Street.

He's one of the thousands without power because of Sunday's afternoon storm.

MLGW made rounds Monday and restored power to Ferguson and his neighbor Mary Gatlin.

"You see, I got a smile on my face - great," Gatlin said. "They could easily work on it and get us back up and running."

The damage from Sunday's storm was small in comparison to the one Memorial Day.

MLGW called in more than 40 out of town crews to help restore the power this weekend. For the Memorial Day weekend storms, they had to call in over 100 out of town crews.

"It's just absolutely essential. If you want services restored quickly you have to call outside crews," Gale Jones Carson, with MLGW, said.

MLGW continues to ask those who are still without power to report it so they can be certain to be aware of the outage.

"The storms are an act of nature. We don't control the weather," Carson said.

Gatlin only lost power for a couple hours Memorial Day weekend - but Sunday night she had to pay for that lucky break.

"I got to feel what it was really like for those people who had to wait almost a whole week," Gatlin said.

Approximately 5,000 MLGW customers are still in the dark.

