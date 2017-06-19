Black Caucus kicks off statewide tour

A video on Facebook shows a man pressing a gun to the head of a religious leader in Memphis.More >>
A video on Facebook shows a man pressing a gun to the head of a religious leader in Memphis.More >>
Deputies captured an alligator getting a little to close for comfort to one Mississippi home.
?More >>
Deputies captured an alligator getting a little to close for comfort to one Mississippi home.
?More >>
Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell said there is no longer a need for federal oversight of the Shelby County Juvenile Court and is requesting Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end it.More >>
Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell said there is no longer a need for federal oversight of the Shelby County Juvenile Court and is requesting Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end it.More >>
Four men are accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of construction equipment over a period of more than 10 years.More >>
Four men are accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of construction equipment over a period of more than 10 years.More >>
Another severe storm made its way through the Mid-South over the weekend and left thousands without power...again.?More >>
Another severe storm made its way through the Mid-South over the weekend and left thousands without power...again.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.More >>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
A man attempting to break into a Carolina Beach home ended up getting into a fight with the resident, according to officials.More >>
A man attempting to break into a Carolina Beach home ended up getting into a fight with the resident, according to officials.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>