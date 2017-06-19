Gator caught on Mississippi homeowner's property

Deputies captured an alligator getting a little to close for comfort to one Mississippi home.

Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department and Mississippi Department of Fish and Wildlife joined forced to help out a homeowner Saturday.

Deputies arrived at the home off Highway 32 in Yalobusha County, which is located south of Oxford and north of Grenada. The deputies caught the 6.5 foot alligator and relocated the gator to a wildlife refuge in a different county.

Deputies said it's vital that people who see a gator too close to their home call the authorities. That will help keep citizens and the animals safe.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.