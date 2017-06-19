Gun pointed at religious leader's head during Memphis lecture

A video on Facebook shows a man pressing a gun to the head of a religious leader in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department said it is investigating the video as an aggravated assault. The assault happened at Masjid Al-Noor Islamic Association of Greater Memphis on Mynders Avenue.

The victim said he was giving a lecture about Islam and the violence happening in Somalia. The victim is a religious leader who travels the country giving similar lectures and promoting peace.

He said during his lecture a group of Somalians listening to him got up and one of them pointed a gun to the back of his head.

No arrests have been made at this time.

WMC Action News 5's Jessica Holley is working to learn details about the circumstances surrounding what happened. She's also talking with police about how they're investigating the incident.

Below you can watch the full video. Note the assault happens around an hour and seven minutes into the video.

