Woman breaks through Barnes & Noble door, causes $2K in damage

A woman was caught on camera burglarizing the Barnes and Noble at 2774 N. Germantown Parkway.

On June 16, around 5:50 a.m. MPD officers responded to a call from the Barnes and Nobel store. The woman responsible was videoed trying to gain entry through the front door. Unable to get in, the woman broke through the front window, causing over $2,000 worth of damage.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

