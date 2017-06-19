The Commercial Appeal seeks new location in Memphis

The Commercial Appeal will sell its home at 495 Union Avenue and relocate after 40 years. According to The Commercial Appeal,More >>
A woman was caught on camera burglarizing the Barnes and Noble at 2774 N. Germantown Parkway.More >>
Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis is standing trial for a second time on charges of embezzlement and defrauding the city during his time in office.More >>
Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell said there is no longer a need for federal oversight of the Shelby County Juvenile Court and is requesting Attorney General Jeff Sessions end it.More >>
A video on Facebook shows a man pressing a gun to the head of a religious leader in Memphis.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
A man attempting to break into a Carolina Beach home ended up getting into a fight with the resident, according to officials.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
