Suicidal woman leaves health center when she's told she would go to Lakeside

A woman left Christ Community Health Center after being told she would go to Lakeside Behavioral Health, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police issued a city watch for 39-year-old Shandra Brown after she told those at the health center she was suicidal, but then left when they said she would be sent to Lakeside.

Police said she has a mental condition and is taking her medication.

She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing a gray, sleeveless dress.

The woman was last seen at approximately 4:15 p.m. at the health center.

If you have any information on her location, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.