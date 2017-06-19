Senate Democrats hold talkathon to shed light on GOP healthcare legislation

Senate Democrats plan to give speeches until at least midnight during a talkathon, according to NBC News.

NBC reports the Democrats are holding the talkathon to shed light on the Republican healthcare legislation that is currently being crafted without public hearings or debate.

The Republicans will hold a series of votes next week on their plan.

According to NBC, it's expected that an outline of the proposed legislation will be released this week -possibly as early as Wednesday.

